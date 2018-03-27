Tribute: Pinay beauties

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ronald Constantino

WOMEN’S MONTH – March is celebrated all over the world as Women’s Month, so before it ends, Highspeed pays tribute to them today and in columns to come.



Let’s start with Pinay beauties who won in international pageants.

MISS UNIVERSE – Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, Pia Wurtzbach.

Glo is one of the country’s finest actresses, adept in drama and comedy. An award winner.

Margie bats for tourism and building homes for the poor, Habitat. She promotes ballet and is board member of the Cultural Center of the Philippines. She starred in only one movie opposite Cocoy Laurel, “Oh Margie Oh!”

Pia just starred in “My Perfect You” with Gerald Anderson.

•

MISS INTERNATIONAL – Gemma Cruz, Aurora Pijuan, Melanie Marquez, Precious Lara Quigaman, Bea Rose Santiago, Kylie Versosa.

Gemma’s a cultural worker.

Aurora leads a quiet private life.

Melanie’s based in Utah, but appears on local TV every now and then.

Lara’s active on television, wife to Marco Alcaraz.

Bea’s part-time TV personality and model.

Kylie just signed up with Viva.

•

MISS WORLD – Megan Young, to date the only titleholder of the oldest beauty pageant. Megan’s active on TV; is “engaged” (more or less) to Mikael Daez.

•

MISS EARTH – Karla Henry, Jamie Hellerr, Angelia Ong, Karen Ibasco.

Karla, Jamie, and Angelia are ramp-commercial models.

Karen is mathematics teacher.

•

OTHER BEAUTIES – Highspeed also pays tribute to winners and contestants in other beauty pageants outside the four “majors” enumerated here.

Major or minor, pageants participated in by Pinay beauties also deserve cheers and congratulations.

Related

comments