Yancy is SMB’s silent operator

By Jerome Lagunzad

Height is indeed might for San Miguel Beer veteran Yancy De Ocampo, who continues to defy Father Time as he guns for his 10th PBA title in their ongoing best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup titular showdown against sister team Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok.



De Ocampo, now 38, has proven to be an able back-up to reigning four-time league MVP June Mar Fajardo in the Beermen’s championship runs, providing quality minutes off the bench and giving some needed presence – on and off the court – as one of the team’s elder statesmen.

“Malaking bagay ‘yung presence ni Yancy sa team namin,” admitted San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria of the former St. Francis of Assisi star following the Beermen’s 92-77 win last Sunday that knotted their finals series at one-game apiece.

“Kahit hindi ko siya nabibigyan ng mahabang playing time, quality minutes naman ang binibigay niya. He’s one of our main veterans and he has a lot of championship titles as well. Pero sa practice, malaki ang pakinabangan namin sa kanya.”

Despite his limited playing time, De Ocampo finds a way to help the Beermen in one way or another, much like what he has done throughout his pro league career since being selected first overall by defunct FedEx Express in the 2002 rookie draft.

Much of it, of course, has something to do with what he considers as “the biggest factor” in his staying power: being 6 feet and nine inches tall.

“Isa ‘yun sa mga blessings na binigay ni God sa akin. ‘Yun rin talaga ang biggest factor kaya nasa PBA pa rin ako,” said De Ocampo, the elder brother of national team mainstay Ranidel. “Proven na rin naman sa PBA ‘yung ganung case.

Kasi hindi naman lagi na dumarating na big man.”

But height alone won’t be enough to enjoy such longevity in the Asia’s first pay-for-play league, stressed the lefty De Ocampo: “At the same time, ‘yung attitude mo kailangan maayos rin.

“Hindi naman porket matangkad ka…tapos may attitude problem ka, hindi ka rin magtatagal. Baka two or three years, matagal na ‘yun. Pero kung hindi ka naman magaling pero marunong ka naman makisama, maaaring tumagal ang career mo.

