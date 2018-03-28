1 dead, 3 hurt in collision

By Danny J. Estacio

SARIAYA, Quezon – A passenger was killed while three others were hurt following a four-vehicle pile-up at Maharlika Highway in Barangay Sto. Cristo here, yesterday.



The lone fatality was identified as Crislee Bayon Gonzalez, while those injured were identified as Jomar Padayao Boquiron, Alwino Prudencio Lapiña, and Santos Boquiron Ramos.

According to police, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. with the Toyota Vios driven by one Herbert B. Babia being accidentally sideswiped by a passenger bus driven by a Marvin Ocampo.

The same bus would go on to bump a jeepney and a motorcycle.

