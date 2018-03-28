‘Colorums’ still operating in Tarlac

2 SHARES Share Tweet

By MAR T. SUPNAD

TARLAC CITY – Public utility vehicles (PUVs) operating without required permit also known as “colorums,” still run rampant here, despite the stern warning issued by President Rodrigo Duterte days following the deadly Mindoro bus crash that killed 19 people and injuring 31 others.



During a visit at the crash site, Duterte ordered authorities to “arrest or shoot” drivers and operators of illegal PUVs nationwide.

But according to Bernie Fajardo, Chairman of the Tarlac-Moncada-Gerona-Paniqui Transport Service Cooperative (TAMOGEPA), colorum drivers and operators here seemingly didn’t get the memo.

He noted numerous colorum vans still ply MacArthur Highway regardless of the president’s declaration.

“Walang takot sa presidente ang mga colorum dito. Patuloy ang kanilang biyahe kaya wala na kaming kinikita,” said Fajardo.

TAMOGEPA has been complaining about the more than 200 colorum vans operating in the area since 2010.

Fajardo said their group filed several complaints at the local Land Transportation Office (LTO) office but he claimed it fell on deaf ears.

Only recently, 13 colorum vans were apprehended by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) as led by newly-designated Asst. Director Nelson Manaloto.

Fajardo said it was only just for show.

“May mga protector ang mga colorum sa LTO kaya malakas ang loob nilang mamasada. Kung manghuli man ang mga taga-LTO ‘moro-moro’ lamang,” said Fajardo.

According to a reliable source, a certain Mike of the Paniqui LTO and a Rogie of the Tarlac City LTO “deal directly with the owners and leaders of colorum groups in exchange for cash.”

Fajardo lamented that they have long been robbed of their legitimate earnings by these illegal operators who boldy oark their vehicles everyday in front of SM Tarlac, Palm Plaza Mall, Metrotown Mall, and in front of the UCPB branch in Paniqui.

Related

comments