Half-day work in gov’t, classes in public schools today

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Malacañang has suspended work in government offices as well as classes in public schools and state universities starting at noon today, Holy Wednesday, to give them ample time to prepare for the Holy Week.



“Work in government offices, including government-owned and -controlled corporations and local government units, and classes in all public schools, state universities, and colleges, are hereby suspended on Wednesday, 28 March 2018 starting at 12:00 o’clock noon to enable government workers to prepare for the observance of Holy Thursday and Good Friday,” Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Ana Marie Banaag, citing Memorandum Circular No. 43, said.

Government agencies involved in law enforcement, response action to disasters and calamities, and performance of other vital services have been directed to “make available stand-by services and arrangements to meet any contingencies.”

“Suspension of work in government and independent bodies as well as in private companies and offices is left to the sound discretion of their respective administrators,” the circular was signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea yesterday said.

