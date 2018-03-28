Holy Week storm in PH

By Ellalyn V. Ruiz

The tropical cyclone east of the country entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility yesterday but it will not affect any part of the archipelago during the Holy Week.



The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical cyclone with the international name “Jelawat” was given the local name of Caloy when it entered the PAR.

“This tropical storm is less likely to make landfall over any part of the country due to its recurving track,” PAGASA said.

At 10 a.m. yesterday, Caloy was spotted 1,015 kilometers east of Surigao City with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 80 kph, moving north-northwest away from the country at 15 kph to Japan.

