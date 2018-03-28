‘Honest’ Binibini nag-aral ng ‘Build’ program

By Robert R. Requintina

AFTER she stumbled in the question-and-answer portion of the Bb. Pilipinas 2018 beauty pageant, Binibini semi-finalist Sandra Raymundo Lemonon went to the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and took a crash course on the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program recently.



Images splashed on social media showed Lemonon meeting with Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and other officials to discuss President Rodrigo Duterte’s massive infrastructure program.

“Build, Build, Build” is a flagship project of Duterte that promises an infrastructure boom such as building roads, subways, and bridges throughout his term.

Last March 18, Lemonon made it to the Top 15 of the Bb. Pilipinas contest. But during the Q&A, she was clueless when asked: “What are your insights on the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program?”

Lemonon answered: “The insights of the government’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ program. Actually, I studied so much for this Q&A, but suddenly that’s something that I really don’t know much about. But, at least I’m here trying to answer a good question. Thank you!”

She failed to win any of the six titles but social media went abuzz for her honesty.

Lemonon, 24, said that she has no regrets joining the Bb. Pilipinas 2018 contest. She added she might join again in the prestigious local beauty pageant.

“I do not regret anything, because in the end, at least now everyone knows what the ‘Build, Build, Build’ program is!

I know what it is, everyone else who didn’t know what it was, now they know,” the Binibini said, during an interview on ABS CBN.

Build Build Build Committee Chairperson Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo shared the photos of Lemonon on Facebook.

“If the Binibining Pilipinas event happened today, I’m sure it would be an entirely different story. Time to #BuildBuildBuild. Thank you Binibining Pilipinas 35 Sandra Lemonon,” said Lamentillo on her photo caption uploaded on Facebook.

Born in Macau, China, Lemonon finished Fine Arts at the Escola Portuguesa de Macao. Aside from Filipino, she speaks French, English, and Portuguese.

The part-time model and baker is also into drawing, painting, rock climbing jet-ski, running, and football.

