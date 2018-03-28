President turns 73

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Instead of throwing a lavish party, President Duterte is expected to stay at home and celebrate his 73rd birth anniversary today, Holy Wednesday, with his family in hometown Davao City.



The President would be content with receiving prayers and well-wishes on his birth anniversary, according to Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go.

“Mayor Rody will be celebrating his birthday at home, with his family. He has never been known to throw lavish birthday parties even when he was mayor of Davao City,” Go said. “Prayers from his well-wishers during his birthday would surely make him very happy.”

The President has avoided grand birth anniversary celebrations and fanfare and opts instead to spend his natal day with his family in Davao City in private.

The President has received some wishes, such as good health and long life, from some Cabinet members on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Go said he wishes the President “long and healthy life” to enable him to continue serving the nation. He also hoped that Duterte would have more years to spend time with his family and loved ones.

“To my adviser, my mentor, and my boss, isang maligayang kaarawan po sa inyo!” the President’s top aide said.

Presidential Communications Operations Secretary Martin Andanar also wished more blessings for the President, as he paid tribute to “the man for people.”

“A grateful people celebrate his seventy-third year and pray that he be blessed for more,” Andanar said in a statement titled “Blessed Be the Man.”

“We pray that our President be blessed with more years, strong health, and the wisdom of fine age,” he added.

