Quit offer rejected

By Martin A. Sadongdong

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa has rejected the offer of Philippine National Police Academy director Chief Supt. Joseph Adnol to resign over the alleged mauling of six members of the PNPA Maragtas Class of 2018 right after their graduation in Silang, Cavite recently.



Dela Rosa said that he did not accept Adnol’s offer. “The director of the PNPA, si Gen. Adnol, called me up last weekend and offered his resignation. Sabi niya, ‘Napapahiya na ako dito. Hindi ko naman talaga kagustuhan ito.

Nabigla lang ako dahil may ganito na palang tradition sa PNPA. Wala ito sa panahon namin kaya hindi ako nakapag-prepare,’ Dela Rosa said.

“My answer was no, you don’t have to resign. Hindi mo kasalanan ‘yan. Gawin mo lang properly yung investigation at siguruhin mo na ma-stop ‘yang tradition na iyan,” he added.

