Tribute: Women in politics, gov’t

By Ronald Constantino

MORE TRIBUTES – This March, Women’s Month, Highspeed pays more tributes… this time to women who belong to showbiz, but are also in politics and government service.



SENATORS – Loren Legarda, Rissa Hontiveros, and Grace Poe.

Loren, in case you’ve forgotten, appeared as herself in the Dolphy classic “Markova,” directed by the late Gil M. Portes. She also hosts cultural shows on TV…and early on was a newscaster and beauty-product endorser. An outstanding and hardworking senator.

Rissa used to sing and appear in theater (the eldest daughter in “The Sound of Music”). Voice of the opposition and women’s issues in the Senate.

Grace is showbiz royalty by virtue of her lineage, daughter of FPJ and Susan Roces. She also served with distinction as chair of the Movie & Television Review and Classification Board. Brilliant lawmaker.

CONGRESSWOMEN – Vilma Santos-Recto and Lucy Torres- Gomez, the most popular (and prettiest) members of the House of Representatives. Both hardworking.

May as well include Sol Aragones of Laguna, former ABS-CBN newscaster.

MAYORS – Lani Mercado (Bacoor City) and Cristina Gonzalez Romualdez (Tacloban City). Hands-on administrators, loved by their constituents.

Other women in government include Liza Diño (Film Development Council of the Philippines) and partner of Aiza “Ice” Seguerra, who just resigned as chair of the National Youth Commission. Also Mocha Uson (communication), Bibeth Orteza and Tessie Villarama (MTRCB).

Come to think of it, Justice Esperanza Fabon-Victorino of the Court of Tax Appeals used to sing and act in the ‘70s, the contemporary of Congresswoman Vilma Santos-Recto.

