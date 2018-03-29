2 Filipino married women win in Mrs. Asia Pacific Tourism

By Robert R. Requintina

NEWLY crowned Mrs. Asia Pacific Tourism 2018 Mitzie Go Gil couldn’t believe what a monk had told her days before she competed for the international pageant.



“I attended an event and actress Ara Mina introduced me to a monk. Then the monk told me that he saw a vision where I would be holding a trophy or a torch in gold,” said Gil during her homecoming and victory party in Pasig City Tuesday night.

Gil, 40, said that she was surprised when the vision of the monk became a reality and she won Mrs. Asia Pacific Tourism 2018. “I didn’t take his words seriously. In fact, I didn’t tell him I was joining a beauty contest.” She went home with a gold-plated trophy from the pageant.

During her victory party, Gil encouraged married women to join the pageant that advocates women empowerment.

The travel agent-philanthropist was welcomed by Unica Hija Events Management head Roanne Refrea and Mrs. Asia Pacific Tourism national director Annie Refrea. She was also feted at the Golden Pine Enterprises Inc. office in Pasig City.

Gil won the special awards Special Queen Ambassador, Mrs. Glamour, Mrs. Smile, and Mrs. Queen People’s Choice.

Another Philippine delegate – Eurresse Czeurisse Limpangog Talisic-Misola, 24, from Cebu – was named Mrs. Asia Pacific All Nation 2018. She also received the special awards Best National Costume and Mrs. Encouraging Woman.

Gil said that she will continue her advocacy which is to showcase the Philippines as a premier tourist destination.

The beauty queen from Rizal said that she will be going back and forth to Singapore to fulfill her duties and responsibilities in the pageant.

Born in Sultan Kudarat, Gil is married to (retired) Philippine National Police General Virtus V. Gil and a mother of three. She owns and manages the Eagles Fly Travel & Tours and is also the current vice president for V. V G Realty.

Other winners in the pageant were Ulyana Kofanova, Russia, Mrs. Asia Pacific Global 2018; Urooj Aashaish Khan, India, Mrs. Asia Pacific Intercontinental; and Dr. Elisse Lim, Malaysia, Mrs. Asia Pacific Cosmopolitan 2018.

