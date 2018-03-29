7 dead as truck rams into vehicles, eatery

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By LYKA MANALO

Seven people inside an eatery were killed when a speeding 10-wheel truck filled with sugarcane triggered a five-vehicle collision before 6 a.m. yesterday along Diversion Road in Barangay Carsuche, Taal, Batangas.



Witnesses said the truck with plate number WBC 768 lost control as it negotiated a steep descent and slammed into a parked 10-wheel truck that plowed into the eatery and hit four other vehicles – a Nissan Sentra, a Toyota Crown, a motorcycle, and an Isuzu van.

Danica Uy, a 16-year-old part-time helper of the eatery, said she lost consciousness and woke up underneath the truck.

“Sa tabi ng gulong pinilit ko pong hinila ‘yung buhok ko kasi naipit ng gulong, gumapang po ako kasi parang sasabog po yung tangke ng gasul,” said Uy, one of five who survived the accident.

“Nakita ko po yung mga kasama ko, lahat po sila wala nang buhay, ‘yung isa putol ang ulo, may nakita po ako putol na kamay pero hindi ko po alam kanino ‘yun,” she said.

As people started to gather, police recovered the bodies buried under tons of sugarcane.

Police Senior Inspector Ricaredo Dalisay identified the fatalities as 39-year-old eatery owner Melecio Atienza, his wife Jennifer Atienza, 37, their helpers Chelvier Añinon, 32, Babylyn Gamo, and Susan Hombre, 57.

Also killed were eatery customers Ricardo Tabugon, 44, and Ramir Aguadi, 34.

Aside from Uy, the other injured survivors were Danilo Madiclum, 59, Bayani Muñoz, 49, and Orly Capulong.

A report on GMA news website identified the fifth survivor as Baby Lin Torres.

Dalisay said the driver of the wayward truck gave himself up at the Tuy municipal police station.

Both trucks are owned by Evangelista Trucking in Calamba City, Laguna.

Related

comments