Cebu City to fall silent on Holy Week

By Lesley Caminade Vestil

CEBU CITY – Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña wants some peace and quiet this Holy Week.

The Mayor just signed Executive Order No. 038, which prohibits all activities creating loud and disturbing sounds from 11 p.m. tonight, until 5 a.m. Saturday.



Activities mentioned in the order includes disco activities, videoke, concerts, mini-concerts, shows, gigs, live band performances, events, and parties.

Osmeña said he will personally monitor all areas for violators. He is also willing to accept text messages relating to the same.

The Mayor made clear noises relating to religious activities are exempted from the order.

Explaining the order, Osmeña said he simply want people to observe the solemnity of the Holy Week.

