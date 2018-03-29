Ex-police chief plead guilty

By PNA

A former Benguet Police director has pleaded guilty before the Sandiganbayan to five counts of perjury and two counts of violation of Section 8 of Republic Act No. 6713, or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.”



Assisted by counsel, Chief Supt. Eugene Martin pleaded guilty to the offenses during his re-arraignment last Jan. 12.

Records showed that Martin omitted several properties from his 2000 to 2005 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs).

Undeclared properties found under his name included a cockpit arena in Pugo, La Union; residential lots in Palina, Pugo, Sto. Tomas, Barangay Fairview and Quezon Hills in Baguio City; a Mitsubishi L200 Strada and a Nissan Patrol M/T Wagon.

The Sandiganbayan sentenced Martin to suffer four months to one year and eight months’ imprisonment for each count of perjury. He was also fined R2,000 for the two counts of violation of RA No. 6713.

