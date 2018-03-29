Father-to-be Jalalon raises level of game

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Magnolia Hotshots Ang Pambansang Manok sophomore guard Jio Jalalon is playing inspired basketball these days and it’s easy to understand why.



The 5-foot-9 Jalalon is expecting his first child with long-time partner Kristina Apan, his girlfriend for nearly five years who is already three months pregnant, giving the former Arellano star another reason to take his game to another level.

“Yun ang blessing sa amin ng girlfriend ko ngayon kaya mas inspired ako lagi maglaro. Hindi na lang sa kanya, kundi para sa magiging baby namin ‘yung paglalaro ko ngayon,” he told Manila Bulletin-Tempo in a recent interview.

Aside from Jalalon, 25, superstar Paul Lee and backup big man Rodney Brondial are also bound to be the latest members of the proud fathers’ club since their respective wives, Rubie Chua-Lee and Caryl Adriatico-Brondial, are expectant mothers as well.

“Yun rin siguro ang dahilan kaya swerte talaga ang team ngayon,” added Jalalon with a smile as the Hotshots finally got over the hump following a string of semis heartbreaks and earned the right to face three-time defending champion San Miguel Beermen in the ongoing best-of-seven PBA Philippine Cup finals battle.

After playing an instrumental role in their six-game conquest of NLEX Road Warriors in the semis, Jalalon continues to provide defensive intensity and playmaking ability for the Hotshots who have split their first two games with the Beermen so far.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero is among those glad to see Jalalon makes a sustained improvement despite being in a crowded backcourt rotation that includes the 6-foot-1 Lee, veterans Mark Barroca, PJ Simon and injured Justin Melton.

“Malaki na yung pinagbago niya in terms of his maturity. Compared to last year, mas maganda na ‘yung nilalaro niya ngayon. At malaki pa ang upside ni Jio,” said Victolero of Jalalon, who’s averaging 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals in his initial finals appearance.

So it’s not surprising that the Cagayan de Oro City native has gotten some tougher resistance from their rivals, including in their 92-77 loss in Game 2 last Sunday when he figured in a verbal tussle with SMB veteran Arwind Santos.

But Jalalon is not one to back down.

“Part naman sa game na tatamaan ka. Kaya tatanggapin mo na lang. Ibang level na rin naman ang laro dito sa PBA. Hindi gaano kadali ang basketball dito. Kailangan lumaban ka rin at ipakita sa kanila ‘yung lakas mo na kaya mong humarap sa kanila,” he said.

Related

comments