James Reid heads own music label

FILIPINO-Australian actor James Reid is not just into acting but he is also focused on music.

In fact, Reid has come up with his own music label called “Careless Music” where he is the Chief Executive Officer and President.



“I wanna have my own record label so that I can have my own creative freedom,” said Reid, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN. “It started as an inside joke. A lot of people call me careless so I decided to use it.”

Reid is also up for several awards at the Myx Music Awards 2018 which will be held at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City on May 15.

His song “The Life,” directed by his girlfriend Nadine Lustre and Petersen Vargas, has been nominated for Music Video of the Year.

He is also nominated for Song of the Year (Cool Down), Artist of the Year, and Male Artist of the Year.

The 24-year-old actor-singer said that he used to cook but not anymore.

“That was my career path in Australia. I was studying to be a chef,” Reid said.

He also said that he was a competitive swimmer and gymnast in school.

“I wasn’t the best like bronze but I did compete in different kinds of sports – gymnastics, even high-board diving, I did golf, Australian football, cricket, a lot,” the actor said.

Weird but true as the actor revealed that he doesn’t want people touching his hair except for his girlfriend. “Tutoo ‘yun, ever since PBB. Hindi ko alam. Si Nadine lang ang pwede.”

Reid was the big winner of the “Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Clash” edition in 2010.

When he settles down, Reid wanted to have a big family with six children.

“I come from a big family and it’s really fun. So many brothers and sisters,” said Reid, star of the latest movie “Never Not Love You” opposite Lustre. It is directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

Reid also clarified his supposed spat with Jadaone. “It was a misunderstanding.”

He added that he has patched up his differences with the director.

