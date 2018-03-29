Kris gets new management

By Glen P. Sibonga

OPISYAL na inihayag ni Kris Aquino sa kanyang Instagram (@krisaquino) na kabilang na siya ngayon sa Cornerstone artists managed by Erickson Raymundo. Kabilang sa talents na inaalagaan ng Cornerstone sina Sam Milby, Julia Montes, John Prats, Richard Poon, Erik Santos, Angeline Quinto, Yeng Constantino, KZ Tandingan, Kyla, Jaya, Moira dela Torre, Inigo Pascual, Jay-R, K Brosas, at iba pa.



Post ni Kris sa IG: “This is an official THANK YOU – before all of you take off for your Holy Week vacations… my KCAP managing director @nix722 will now be co-managing me w/ @visionerickson & @cornerstone… We needed help as our workload began to grow at a hard to believe pace & because this year I’m committed to my @iflix.phoriginal production as well as 2 more movies we are all deciding on which to prioritize. I had a very good relationship w/ the Cornerstone artists while hosting Kris Tv, and @nix722 & I felt that as I return to acting, I will benefit most from the guidance and ALAGA of Erickson & Jeff. I’m very grateful that they are gamely taking on the challenge of trying to create a feasible shooting schedule for me because there are already so many digital & endorsement commitments.

Here’s to a fruitful & exciting partnership!”

Ni-repost naman ni Erickson sa kanyang social media accounts ang IG post ni Kris kasama ang mensahe na: “Welcome to @cornerstone family @krisaquino!!”

Kabilang din sa bumati kay Kris si Erik Santos. Comment ni @eriksantos sa mismong IG post ni Kris: “Wowwww. Welcome to@cornerstone family Ate @krisaquino.”

Tugon ni Kris kay Erik: “@eriksantos i’m happy to be w/ you & looking forward to seeing you more often.”

Excited naman ang isang IG follower ni Kris na supporter nina Erik at Angeline. Sabi ni @iamlittlecherry: “This is good news Ms. Kris @krisaquino! You’d get to collaborate once again with @cornerstone artists. Lalo na sila @loveangelinequinto & @eriksantos! Nakakamiss kasi kayong tatlo together.”

Sagot ni Kris dito: “@iamlittlecherry looking forward to it because the 2, @eriksantos & @loveangelinequinto always kept in touch & I’ll always have a soft spot for them in my heart.”

