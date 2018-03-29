Laguna cop gunned down

By Danny J. Estacio

CALAUAN, Laguna – A police officer was shot dead by still unidentified motorcycle riding suspects at Barangay Hanggan here, Tuesday afternoon.



The fatality was identified as PO2 Gerald Bonifacio, 34. According to the investigation, Bonifacio had just left his motorcycle at Wilma Barreto’s garden after it ran out of gasoline when he was accosted by the suspects at around 1 p.m.

Allegedly, the suspects seemingly appearing from nowhere, pumping the surprised victim with bullets leading to his instantaneous death.

