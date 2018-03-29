Mighty Sports wins Republika Cup anew

Mighty Sports proved steadier down the stretch as it outlasted Mighty Baliwag, 94-91, to rule the 5th Republika Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament held over the weekend at the Malolos Sports and Convention Center.



Former San Beda star center Ola Adeogun was almost unstoppable in the paint, scoring 22 points to lead Mighty Sports to its fourth title in the annual tournament.

He highlighted his game-long brilliance with a power play that shattered an 84-all count and made a pair of defensive stops to finally take the fight out of the Baliwag squad in the one-game championship witnessed by a huge crowd, including Mayor Christian Natividad.

Also providing the needed firepower to the Caesar Wongchuking-managed Mighty Sports were UP hotshot Paul Desiderio and import Jamal Thomas who made clutch baskets to help repel Baliwag’s comeback.

“I would like to congratulate our coaching staff headed by coach Charles Tiu as well as our players for a well-played tournament. Mighty Sports will always support the sports programs of Mayor Christian (Natividad) and the municipality of Malolos,” team owner Caesar Wongchuking said.

Showing the company’s legendary generosity, Wongchuking said the P150,000 prize they received will be donated to a youth-oriented foundation.

Mighty Sports won the first two seasons of the tournament (2013-2014) before lording it over again two years ago.

