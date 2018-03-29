PBA: Pain and all, Ross dazzles

By JONAS TERRADO

Game Sunday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

6:30 p.m. – SMB vs Magnolia

(Series tied 1-1)

Chris Ross won’t mind tolerating pain as long as it would result in helping the San Miguel Beermen win their fourth straight title in the PBA Philippine Cup.



The Beermen guard had been battling a strained right thigh since the semifinal victory over Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and was put in a minute restriction against the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok in the finals currently on a week-long break due to the Lenten season.

“I’m hurting. But it’s the finals. I told coach, I’ll rest on a later date,” Ross said after Sunday’s 92-77 win at Mall of Asia Arena that tied the best-of-seven affair at 1-1.

Ross had only five points and four rebounds in Game 2 but dished out 10 assists in 34 minutes, an exposure coach Leo Austria said exceeded the advise of team physicians.

Aside from the injury, Ross also dealt with physical play that included a blindside hit from Rodney Brondial late in Game 2. The two-time Finals Most Valuable Player, however, was quick to brush it off.

“I’m a football player. They got me harder than that,” said Ross, who also played American football during his high school days in San Antonio, Texas.

The series resumes Sunday as the Beermen and Hotshots break their 1-1 tie at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Magnolia, in its first finals since completing a grand slam in 2014, took the series opener with a stunning 105-103 comeback win Friday at the Big Dome.

