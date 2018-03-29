Petro Gazz confident

By Kristel Satumbaga

Petro Gazz coach Jerry Yee is convinced that the team’s cohesion and familiarity will be their main strength when they see action in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference, which fires off in May.



“Hopefully, the girls can get along with that,” said Yee.

The Petro Gazz Angels will be composed of former La Salle and College of St. Benilde standouts and will be supported by imports Kadi Kullerkann from Estonia and Anastasiia Trach from Ukraine.

Spiker Paneng Mercado and setter Chie Saet, who were once members of champion team La Salle, will spearhead the Angels along with fellow former Lady Spikers Ciene Cruz and Wensh Tiu.

Joining them are Djanel Cheng, Rachel Austero, Rica Enclona and Ranya Musa – members of the 2016 NCAA women’s volleyball champion team St. Benilde.

“May adjustment pa rin pero kampante naman kami sa isa’t isa,” said Saet, who bannered La Salle into a three-peat title feat from 2006 to 2008.

