PNP heightens intelligence operations vs terror groups

By Aaron Recuenco

Director General Ronald dela Rosa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), ordered yesterday his men to intensify intelligence-gathering to deny terror groups to launch attacks on the Lenten break.



While clarifying that the police intelligence community has not received any report of plans to conduct any atrocity for the Holy Week.

“There have been no validated reports of terrorist threats in Metro Manila while security forces and the intelligence network are continuously monitoring and doing their jobs,” said Dela Rosa.

Dela Rosa said he already placed all police forces in the country under full alert status to ensure the availability of police personnel.

He said a total of 32,637 police personnel were tasked to man 4,546 Police Assistance Center and were deployed in strategic locations along major thoroughfares, travel routes, and sea air and land transportation terminals.

In Metro Manila, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has earlier deployed 11,871 police officers all over the metropolis to secure all vital infrastructure, convergence points and commercial centers for the entire duration of the Lenten Season.

The policemen will be augmented by 500 soldiers and 100 reservists and more than 20,000 force multipliers composed mostly of barangay tanod and security guards.

Based on the latest monitoring, five drowning incidents, two vehicular accident, and a sea mishap in Region 13 were recorded.

“I also instructed all Police Regional Offices to implement target hardening measures against criminality, illegal drugs, and terrorism this Lenten and Holiday season,” said Dela Rosa.

The Chief PNP assured the public that sufficient units are on standby, ready to respond to any situation and act on contingencies.

