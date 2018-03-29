Task force vs ‘colorum’ vehicles formed

By Alexandria San Juan

“Our problem with the colorum vehicles is as grave as the illegal drug trade in the country.”

Transportation Undersecretary for Road Transport Tim Orbos made this remark yesterday as he led the launching of an inter-agency task force that will implement an intensified crackdown on all colorum vehicles nationwide.



Following the directive of President Duterte to eliminate all colorum public utility vehicles on the road, the Department of Transportation formed “Task Force Kamao,” an inter-agency council organized to apprehend illegal vehicles operating in the country.

“We have come together in an inter-agency collaboration to address this menace that has been there for quite some time and even until now nandyan pa rin,” said Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairman Martin Delgra III which heads the task force.

The LTFRB and the Land Transportation Office, headed by Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante, are the lead agencies of Task Force Kamao which aims to promote safe and convenient PUVs by getting rid of unregistered vehicles.

“Mabigat ang ating kalaban sa colorum. Parang drugs, malalim, hindi alam kung saan ang hangganan, at hindi alam kung saan pupunta. Kailangan dito ay magsama-sama na tayo,” Orbos said.

Orbos explained that similar to the drug problems, people are getting killed due to “serious adverse consequences of this nefarious practice” which should be stopped.

“Walang kalaban-laban ang mga mananakay. Ang drugs sarili lang ang pinapatay, sa colorum ‘yung mismong buhay ng ating mga mananakay are at risk. Ang ating mga kasama sa law enforcement, sa LGU nandyan po sila para tumulong. Gagawin nating parehong approach ng mga kapulisan sa droga,” Orbos explained.

Aside from LTO and LTFRB, other key officials in the task force are Metro Manila Development Authority Chairman Danilo Lim, and PNP-Highway Patrol Group Director PCSupt Arnel Escobal.

