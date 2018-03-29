Tribute: Women behind the camera

By Ronald Constantino

MOTHER LILY Monteverde and Manay Marichu Vera-Perez Maceda right away come to mind when speaking of outstanding women behind the camera. It’s only right to pay tribute to them this March. Women’s Month.



Mother Lily’s passion is the movies, which she produces since the ‘70s no matter the obstacles. Regal’s film catalogue is the best, bar none. Generous and compassionate. She gave the breaks to many stars and directors and writers.

Manay Ichu, in the words of Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, “…still eats, drinks and sleeps pelikula…with unbridled passion” although not in the best of health. Mowelfund on its 44th anniversary honored her for a lifetime service to the film industry.

LAURICE Guillen deserves special mention for founding and maintaining Cinemalaya, the mother of all indie filmfests.

Speaking of indie, red roses for producer Baby Go who never tries of bankrolling quality indies which win awards in international filmfests.

CHEERS to directors Cathy Garcia-Molina, Antonette Jadaone, Sigrid Bernardo, Olive Lamasan, Rory Quintos, Joyce Bernal, Connie Macatuno, Baby Nebrida, Mae Cruz, Ellen Ongkeko-Marfil.

MUST also congratulate lady members of the association of professional managers (PAMI): Ethel Ramos, Shirley Kuan, June Rufino, Dolor Guevarra, Veanna Fores, Betchay Vidanes, Aster Amoyo, Girlie Rodis, Malou Choa Fagar, Sandra Chavez, Norma Japitana.

Also Angeli Pangilinan-Valenciano even if she’s not a PAMI member.

SCRIPTWRITERS – Raquel Villavicencio, Lualhati Bautista, Baby Nebrida, Keiko Aquino, Ria Limjap, Sigrid Bernardo.

