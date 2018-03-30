10 hurt in Tagaytay road accident – police

By Anthony Giron

Ten persons were injured when a passenger jeepney was hit by a DLTB Co. bus on Aguinaldo Highway at 10 a.m.

yesterday, Tagaytay police reported.



Superintendent Elmer J. Decena said the bus driven by Teodoro Selvallana Merjan, 44, hit the jeepney of Louie Colona Manalo, 36, while he was unloading passengers on the roadside.

The injured passengers were brought to Ospital ng Tagaytay and the Tagaytay Medical Center for treatment.

Both Merjan and Manalo were held at the police station.

