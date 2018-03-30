Driver claims he’s not inside truck that killed 7

By LYKA MANALO

TAAL, Batangas – The truck drivers of the two 10-wheeler trucks that killed seven people inside a makeshift eatery here on Wednesday told authorities it was not them but the trucks themselves that caused the tragic accident.



Alejandro Villena, 35, said they had parked the trucks there since 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to grab some much needed sleep.

They turned on the engines of the trucks at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, but made sure the tires had wedges.

“Balak po namin na mag-kape, (kaya) binuksan ko ‘yung makina para painitin ito,” Villena related.

While taking a leak, Villena said he just saw the two trucks moving on their own.

“Pagharap namin parang nagkarera na ‘yung dalawang truck,” he said.

He said his truck bumped right into the truck of co-driver Sherwin Copo, 30, which rammed into a post before zooming into the eatery, destroying five other vehicles parked in the area along the way.

Villena surrended to authorities in his hometown in Tuy, Batangas, several hours after the accident.

Senior Inspector Domingo Ballesteros, Tuy police chief, personally accompanied Villena to the Taal Police Station.

Copo, on the other hand, surrendered to Barangay Chairman Crisencio Bulanon of Binubusan in Lian, Batangas.

Both are profuse in asking forgiveness and understanding from the families of those who died in the accident.

Meanwhile, Senior Inspector Ricardo Dalisay, Taal police chief, is not buying Villena’s claim the trucks “did it.”

Dalisay maintained the trucks moved simply because they turned on its engines.

“Hindi niya (Villena) naisip na palusong ‘yung naparadahan niya, tapos ang karga niya ay nasa 25 tons ng tubo, pina-start niya ‘yung makina tapos bumaba siya, ‘yun ay negligence,” Dalisay explained.

Dalisay is set to file charges of multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries and damage to properties against the two at the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday.

Also to be held liable is the owner of the two trucks, Simplicio Evangelista.

Apparently, after verification at the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the two trucks were discovered unregistered.

“Mayroon kami hinahawakan papel galing sa LTO Lipa Regional Office,” Dalisay said.

