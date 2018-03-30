Gerald Anderson describes his ‘women’

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson has said that he wanted to take his rumored girlfriend Bea Alonzo to General Santos City where he grew up.



“Hindi pa po. Natatakot kasi ako sa nanay nya, hot spot kasi ang General Santos City,” said Anderson when asked if he had invited Alonzo to the province, during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

“Given the chance, gusto kong ma-expose sya sa ganun. Gusto kong makita n’ya ‘yung provincial life, kung paano kami sa probinsya, ganun ka simple, kung saan ako galing,” said Anderson, star of the movie “My Perfect You” opposite Pia Wurtzbach.

“Kasi lagi kong kinuwento. Pagnakita naman ‘yan, iba naman yung nakita mo. Nanuod sya last week (ng ‘My Perfect You’) at nag-text sya sobrang nagustuhan nya,” he added.

Anderson said that he went to GenSan upon the request of his mother and to attend the block screening of his latest movie.

“Kaya po ako umuwi dahil yung nanay ko sobrang nagrequest na gusto nya akong makita uli. Yung birthday ko nasa Zambales ako nagsu-shooting ako ng ‘My Perfect You.’ Umuwi ako kasi gusto n’ya magpakain sa akin. Sabi nya kahit mag-lunch lang ako tapos uwi na ako agad;

“Pero naisip ko, never pa akong nagpa-block screening ng movie ko sa GenSan. E taga ruon ako. Umikot ako kung saan ako tumatambay dati,” he added.

During the late-night program, Anderson took part in the “Name the leading lady” portion in which he would flash the photo of his former leading ladies for his answers.

Laging umiidlip sa set – Arci Munoz. “Nakatulog sya sa gitna ng eksena namin. As in tulog s’ya. At maganda pa rin yung eksena nya sa ‘Always Be My Maybe.’ Nasa Valentine’s date kami kunyari and tapos na sya. Shot ko na naglilinya na ako, tapos nakita ko yung ulo nya. Hindi ko alam kung itutuloy ko pa yung eksena.”

Pinakamadaldal – Maja Salvador. “Cute na daldal.”

Laging may dalang pagkain sa shooting – Bea Alonzo. “She cooks and ‘yung diet n’ya healthy food.”

Palabiro at mahilig mang-asar – Maja Salvador

Gustong makatrabaho uli – Sarah Geronimo

Maaasahan mo in case magkaruon ka ng emergency – Bea Alonzo

Leading lady who taught a great life lesson – Kim Chiu. “Siguro just never forget where you came from, kung paano ka nagsimula, before all these opportunities and blessings na dumating. Alam ko naman kung paano ako nagsimula at sinong kasama ko.”

