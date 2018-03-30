It’s cool sa Bukidnon

By Kim Atienza

Akala ng marami, Baguio lang at Tagaytay ang pinakamalalamig na lugar sa Pilipinas.

Nagkakamali sila.

Marami pang ibang lugar dito na maaaring puntahan natin ngayong panahon ng tag-init.



Nariyan ang Don Salvador Benedicto sa Negros.

“Little Baguio” ang tawag dito ng mga taga-rito dahil sa angking klima nito.

Ang Don Salvador Benedicto (DSB) at nakatayo 2,500 feet above sea level.

Ang temperature ditto ay bumababa sa 16 C) kung minsan.

Dahil sa lamig nito, maraming pine trees ang nakalinya sa mga kalsada dito.

O, di ba parang Baguio siya ng mga Negrense?

Mini Baguio nga, minus the big crowds.

Canlaon City

Located 2,600 feet above sea level at the foot of Canlaon Volcano, the city has cool microclimate but warmed by hot springs that dot the terrain.

Marami ditong waterfalls, na animo’y may natural slides sa gilid ng bundok.

Ang mga ito ay malamig na paraan para ma-enjoy and Canlaon.

Mas okey pa raw at colder sa tinatawag nilang Saddle in the Sky. Ito ay isang ridge dividing the volcano’s two craters.

Lantapan.

Hindi alam ng marami na may malamig na lugar sa Mindanao. Isa na rito ay ang Lantapan, situated on a high plateau in Bukidnon province.

Lantapan is said to be the coldest of the cold in the area. A breakaway district of Malaybalay on the slopes of the Kitanglad mountain range.

Lantapan is high up there at 4,000 feet above sea level.

Needless to say, kilala bilang cold point din ang provincial capital na Malaybalay (another “Little Baguio”) and Dahilayan, a foggy barangay turned famous zipline resort.

According to visitors, it can get so cold that you can spot dew on plants even at high noon. Lantapan’s cool climate has made it one of the Philippines’ prolific vegetable baskets.

