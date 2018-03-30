Kris pins down cause of her allergy attacks

By GLEN P. SIBONGA

NALAMAN na ni Kris Aquino ang tunay na sanhi ng kanyang allergy attacks matapos niyang makumpleto ang iba’t ibang tests at medical checkup niya sa Amerika.



Post ni Kris sa kanyang Instagram (@krisaquino): “i finished the last of my tests. 100% HONESTY, i flew all the way to San Francisco because this was where they had my most comprehensive records from Dec 2016, BUT also to protect my privacy because we were getting a thorough diagnosis about my frequent allergic reactions. I went to the US for their strict patient confidentiality because we didn’t know what the findings would be, and as most of you must know i endorse many products & own restaurants so there was a fear of jeopardizing those. I got all my results today & my fears were unfounded because my allergies are mostly environmental & not from food, fragrances, or any skincare or makeup products.”

Nagbiro pa si Kris at tila may patutsada sa mga pulitikong nag-iisip na baka tumakbo siya sa susunod na eleksyon sa bayan nila sa Tarlac. “Nakapag joke na nga ‘ko on our way back to the hotel na Tarlac politicians no longer have to fear me buying property & establishing residency there- i am highly allergic to trees, grass, weeds, and pollen. So that rules out living anywhere that isn’t an urban area for me. So i cannot start public service from our home province (bago magwala ang bashers, haters & trolls- i’ll repeat categorically that i signed no political

participation waivers for several contracts, some of them expiring Dec 2019- so chill please or we’ll be out of stock of @chowkingph Halo2.)…”

Nakabalik na sa bansa si Kris noong Martes, March 27. Happy siya na kasama na ulit niya ang kanyang mga anak na sina Josh at Bimby. Mahalaga rin na may sagot na siya sa kanyang health concerns. “And our prayers have been answered because we already know my medical issues & we have the correct prevention information as well as the emergency medication i’ll need. God bless all of you w/ a peaceful Holy Week.”

