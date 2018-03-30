‘Lip Sync Battle Philippines’ returns

BEGINNING April 1, get ready for crazy yet delightful Sundays as “Lip Sync Battle Philippines” returns for its third season on GMA Network.



This musical-reality competition offers a whole new level of entertainment as it treats its viewers with outrageous, amusing, and even more exciting performances every week.

“Lip Sync Battle Philippines” will still be hosted by Kapuso comedy genius Michael V. together with multi-talented TV host-actress Iya Villania-Arellano as color commentator.

For Michael V., he is excited to present to its viewers the changes that will happen in this season. “Excited ako kasi sinala talaga namin ‘yung mga battlers ngayon and magkakaroon ng bagong battles. So ang masasabi ko talaga, mas aabangan ito kasi ‘yung mga napiling battler, ready talaga sila,” he said.

The game pits celebrities or personalities against each other in a lip sync battle for two rounds. They can lip sync the song/s of their choice. Then the crowd determines the winner of the battle after the two rounds have been completed. The winner gets the bragging rights to be the Lip Sync Battle Champion and gets the Lip Sync Battle Championship Belt.

Under the helm of Rico Gutierrez, catch the return of “Lip Sync Battle Philippines” every Sunday beginning April 1 on GMA7.

