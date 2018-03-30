P2.5-M shabu seized in QC

By CHITO A. CHAVEZ

Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) seized yesterday some 500 grams of shabu worth P2.5 million from two persons during a buy-bust operation in Quezon City.



PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon identified the arrested suspects as Sahara Abal Abdurahman and Lim Akik Abdulah, both from Jolo, Sulu.

They were nabbed in a buy-bust operation in front of Fairview Terraces, a shopping mall in Fairview, Quezon City.

Carreon said the arrest came following the extensive surveillance of the PDEA Special Enforcement Service led by Agent Jonar Cuayzon.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said that PDEA will conduct round-the-clock operations even during the Holy Week.

He noted that the agency primarily focuses on high value targets. Drug peddlers in the community and barangay levels are being handled mostly by the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Aquino said PDEA remains the lead agency in the government’s war on drugs.

The Philippine National Police will provide support to PDEA as it was previously criticized for its bloody approach to the Duterte administration’s anti-narcotics crackdown.

