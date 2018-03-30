Pope Francis speaks

By Ronald Constantino

BELOVED – Today being Good Friday, Highspeed shares with readers words of wisdom from the beloved Pope Francis.

Listen as Pope Francis speaks on sundry subjects.



•

SHORT AND SWEET – He advises priests to keep their sermons or homilies short and sweet. But meaningful, insightful.

There are priests who, carried by their “eloquence,” go on and on to the discomfiture of the faithfuls. One time this columnist heard Mass for a dearly departed…said by a foreign priest who couldn’t be understood because of his thick accent. He must have spoken for more than 40 minutes, keeping the Massgoers restless, “Kelan ba matatapos ang ating agony?” a seatmate whispered.

Pope Francis says that ideally a sermon should last for only 10 minutes, short and sweet.

•

USELESS – The beloved Pope asks people to “forget life’s useless…and empty chatter.”

He says that doing so would help “keep our freedom from being corroded by the banality of consumerism, the blare of commercials, the steam of empty words, and the overpowering wavers of empty chatters and loud shouting.”

Despite a bad situation, Pope Francis says, “gratitude prevails,” thanks to those who “cooperate silently for the common good.” He singles out parents and teachers who try to raise young people with a sense of responsible ethics.

•

POWER OF SILENCE – “Pause a little, leave behind the unrest and commotion that fill the soul with bitter feelings which never get us anywhere,” says Pope Francis.

He continues: “Pause from this compulsion to a fast-paced life that scatters, divides, and ultimately destroys time with family and friends, with children, with grandparents, and time as a gift…time with God.”

He urges everyone not to forget tenderness and compassion.

Yes, the power of silence is good for the soul.

•

PURSUIT OF – Pope Francis advises against making the pursuit of money a career or success the basis for one’s whole life. “Resist the inclination toward arrogance, the thirst for power and for riches.”

He urges helping the poor and others in need of assistance, giving freely without expecting anything in return.

