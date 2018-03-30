The crucifixion of Jesus

Gospel reading: Jn 18:1—19:42

Standing by the cross of Jesus were his mother and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Clopas, and Mary of Magdala.

When Jesus saw his mother and the disciple there whom he loved, he said to his mother, “Woman, behold, your son.”

Then he said to the disciple, “Behold, your mother.” And from that hour the disciple took her into his home.

After this, aware that everything was now finished, in order that the scripture might be fulfilled, Jesus said, “I thirst.” There was a vessel filled with common wine. So they put a sponge soaked in wine on a sprig of hyssop and put it up to his mouth. When Jesus had taken the wine, he said, “It is finished.” And bowing his head, he handed over the spirit.



(Here all kneel and pause for a short time.)

Now since it was preparation day, in order that the bodies might not remain on the cross on the sabbath, for the sabbath day of that week was a solemn one, the Jews asked Pilate that their legs be broken and they be taken down. So the soldiers came and broke the legs of the first and then of the other one who was crucified with Jesus. But when they came to Jesus and saw that he was already dead, they did not break his legs, but one soldier thrust his lance into his side, and immediately blood and water flowed out.

REFLECTIONS

Everything was now finished

The somber mood of the Good Friday liturgy (absence of an entrance song, the quiet recessional, etc.) is meant to help us enter into our hearts and hopefully accept our responsibility for the death of the Savior, even if we were not among those actually present in Calvary. At the same time, it wants to evoke in us a deep sense of thanksgiving, realizing that Jesus gave his life for us, personally.

While God has no beginning and no end, and is not under the power of death, in a very real sense, God allowed himself to die on Good Friday in his Son. Beyond this, what else can we expect from God to convince us of his great love for us? In giving his Son, God gave everything; God gave his very self.

As we enter into the heart of the Holy Week, and as we contemplate our Lord’s lifeless body in the hands of the Blessed Mother, let us not forget that it was for our sins that he died, and that he died so that we might live.

Realizing this, hopefully, we may learn to die to self and sin.

* * *

