1 dead, 8 hurt in multiple vehicle collision

By Danny J. Estacio

ATIMONAN, Quezon – A truck driver died while eight people were injured following a chain collision involving six vehicles at a diversion road in Sitio Salulo, Barangay Malinao here, Thursday.



The Atimonan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) identified the fatality as truck driver Gregorio Talapsap, 68.

According to investigators, the accident occurred past 6 p.m. with the flatbed truck driven by Talapsap, hitting an R.U Diaz bus, a Silver Star Bus, another 6-wheeler truck, a DLTB bus, and a Hyundai Van.

Witnesses said Talapsap might have lost control of the truck as it was seen moving faster than usual before hitting the other vehicles.

Talapsap was pinned inside the truck and was extracted by elements of the MDRRMO.

All those injured, including three porters and five passengers of the DLTB bus, were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

