2 Korean fugitives nabbed

1 SHARES Share Tweet

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga – Two South Koreans wanted in their own country for fraud were arrested last Tuesday in Angeles City, Pampanga by elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).



Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes identified the Korean fugitives as Lee Minhan, 30, and Park Ji Seok, 21. Balmes said the two are being sought in South Korea for defrauding several victims of over 25 million Korean won. The two fugitives are currently under the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI). (Jeffrey G. Damicog)

Related

comments