58 collared for illegal cockfight in Cavite

By Anthony Giron

CAMP GEN.PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite – Fifty-eight individuals were arrested Thursday for participating in separate “tupadas” or unauthorized cockfights in different areas in Cavite.



It is considered the biggest “tupada” arrests in the province in years.

According to police, 21 of the individuals were arrested in Bacoor; 16 in Dasmariñas; 10 in Trece Martires; eight in General Trias; and three in Kawit.

Gathered from the operation were 10 fighting cocks, cock spurs and other cockfighting materials.

The arrests came with the Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) issuing a crackdown order on all forms of illegal gambling in the province.

Reports showed 10 individuals were arrested in Cavite City and Bacoor earlier the same day while playing pusoy and cara y cruz.

Before the Holy Week, police also arrested individuals playing majhong and card games such as “lucky nine,” “black jack” and “tong-its.”

