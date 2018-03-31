A miracle in today’s times

by Nestor Cuartero

: “Let your dreams be bigger than your fears, your actions louder than your words, and your faith stronger than your feelings.”

MIRACLE BABIES: Lalaine dreamt to become a contemplative nun.

At 20, she was accepted to the Order of Adoration Sisters (Pink Sisters) in Quezon City.

After leaving the convent due to lack of parental consent, she met Angel in 1989. An unexpected relationship led to pregnancy, which didn’t come easy.

Lalaine contracted chicken pox in the first trimester of her pregnancy. Clueless about her condition, she took medicines and shots to arrest what ailed her, thinking it was nothing more than the flu.

Worried that the baby she was carrying could show abnormality, her doctor asked her to consider aborting it. Lalaine stood her ground, confident that the Blessed Mother would take care of her child, not just one, it turned out, but two, as tests proved she was carrying twins in her womb.

The young, would-be mother prayed hard night and day, begging Mama Mary to bless her babies. In October 1993, Lalaine gave birth to two healthy and identical twin boys, whom she named John and Paul, after the two saints. Both turned out to be normal and healthy, thanks to a miracle from God, says Lalaine.

MIRACLES DO HAPPEN: Whether or not you’re looking, believing or in a state of doubt, miracles do happen. They don’t have to be earth-shaking, big-time, with wide-ranging repercussions, complete with thunder and lightning. Not all the time.

Many believe they have to be at least possessed of an Intensity 7 magnitude, like that of an earthquake, strong enough to jolt laymen out of their seats, and senses. That’s a common misconception among ordinary mortals like you and I.

Life itself is a miracle, strengthened by faith in God.

Have a blessed, spirit-filled Holy Week.

