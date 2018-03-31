Alonzo Muhlach is ‘egg-spert’ hunter

1 SHARES Share Tweet

EVEN at an early age, Alonzo Muhlach is known for a lot of things: He is actor Niño Muhlach’s son, a gifted performer, and a bankable endorser. But tomorrow, Easter Sunday, he will be wearing a different hat – that of an “egg-spert hunter” in Araneta Center’s Easter Island Adventure.



Alonzo promises to delight audiences of all ages in Araneta Center’s eggs-hilirating spin on the classic Easter egg hunt as he brings his own brand of entertainment at the Gateway Mall.

Kids up to 12 years old can also be egg-spert hunters at the Gateway Mall, Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza.

For a minimum receipt purchase of P500 from any Araneta Center establishment (Gateway Mall, Ali Mall, Farmers Plaza, Farmers Market, Coliseum Circle restaurants, Telus Arcade, Shopwise Arcade restaurants, Araneta Center Bus Station, and Manhattan Parkway and Parkview Arcade), or three cinema ticket purchases from the Gateway or Ali Mall Cineplex, they can obtain a free event pass which will take them to a thrilling quest of looking for eggs, winning prizes and making friends.

Registration starts at 11 a.m.

Event pass holders may also participate in the island adventure/hunter-themed costume contest at the Gateway Mall and Ali Mall, where winners can take home as much as P5,000.

All event pass holders will also receive awesome freebies.

Participants at the Ali Mall and Farmers Plaza will also be treated to an animal show.

Related

comments