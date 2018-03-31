Drug surrenderee shot dead

CAMP DIEGO SILANG, La Union – A former drug surrenderee died right in front of his home Wednesday after being shot several times by motorcycle-riding assailants.



Chief Inspector Silverio Ordinado, Jr., La Union police information officer, said the victim, identified as Rosaldo Ramos, 43, was shot dead by the still unidentified men while seated in front of his house at Flaviano St., Barangay Central East No. 2, Bangar, La Union, about 8 p.m. Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered several bullets believed to be from a .45-caliber handgun at the crime scene. (Erwin Beleo)

