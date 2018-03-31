Faith healers ‘crucified’ in Bulacan

By FREDDIE C. VELEZ

PAOMBONG, Bulacan – The Catholic Church does not sanction the reenactment of Jesus Christ’s suffering and crucifixion but this does not stop devotees from doing so particularly on Holy Week.



Yesterday at high noon, five faith healers, one of them a woman, were alternately nailed to a wooden cross installed beside a chapel at the farming village of Kapitangan here.

Local residents participated in the reenactment, playing the role of Roman Centurions, dragging and whipping the Jesus Christ-wannabes towards a rather frail-looking cross.

First to be crucified before thousands of kibitzers, including local and foreign tourists, was faith healer Efren L. Balines, 40.

The Bacolod City-native was nailed on the wooden cross for some 5 minutes before being replaced by another faith healer from Brgy. Sto. Rosario known simply as Badji.

At about 11:30am, Balines’ twin brother, Loren, was also nailed on the same cross for the first time.

He was followed by a Ka Precy, who, according to relatives, has been doing the same for six years now.

Ka Precy stayed on the cross for a good 15 minutes before supporters took her down.

She was followed by a Ka Roger from Brgy. Sto. Rosario, who, according to locals, is also not a newbie to the game, engaging in the dangerous activity for several years now.

Prior to the quintet having themselves nailed on the cross, the multitudes in attendance watched hundreds of bareback flagellants whip themselves bloody with thorny sticks while walking barefoot as part of an effort to atone for their sins.

