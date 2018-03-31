Jail dead buried in mass tomb

1 SHARES Share Tweet

VALENCIA, Venezuela (AP) – They died together when flames tore through an overcrowded police station jail in Venezuela. Now many of them are buried beside each other, too. Weeping relatives lowered caskets of many of the 68 people officials say were killed in one of the nation’s worst jail fires into a freshly dug mass tomb on Friday.



Cemetery workers said they expected to bury about half of those killed in three-deep graves, each separated by a layer of hastily constructed cinderblock. Simple white crosses with their handwritten names, dates of birth and shared death date were put around the tomb.

Related

comments