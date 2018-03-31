NPA killed in skirmish

CAMP ELIAS ANGELES, Pili, Camarines Sur – A lone communist rebel was reportedly found dead following a clash that occurred in Brgy. Itok, Capalonga, Camarines Norte on Thursday, the 50th founding anniversary of the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP).



According to a report, soldiers from the 9th Infantry Battalion were conducting regular patrol in the area when they encountered at least 30 armed men believed to be operatives of Larangan 1, Komiteng Probinsya 1 of the NPA’s Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC). The firefight lasted for about 35 minutes, with the rebels eventually fleeing towards a forested area. There was no casualty reported on the government side. Pursuit operations are still ongoing. (Ruel Saldico)

