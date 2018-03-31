PRO-12 cops test negative for illegal drugs

By JOSEPH JUBELAG

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – More than 100 police officials of Police Regional Office-12 underwent random drug testing Wednesday in compliance with the directive of PNP chief Director-General Ronald dela Rosa.



Chief Inspector Aldrin Gonzales, regional police spokesperson, said Chief Supt. Marcelo Morales, PRO-12 director, as with some 107 police officials submitted themselves to drug testing conducted by personnel of the PNP-Regional Crime Laboratory Office.

Not one of them tested positive for illegal drugs.

The surprise drug test was conducted to rid the PNP of scalawags involved in illegal drugs.

Two years ago, at least 12 personnel of the PRO-12 were meted with administrative sanctions after they tested positive for shabu.

