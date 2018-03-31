Wanted man falls

A cadet engineer wanted for alleged child abuse was arrested Thursday in Sta. Ana, Manila.

SPO3 Ronald Santiago, case investigator, identified the suspect as Jonah Kim Zamora, 23, of 2336 H. Plaza Hugo, Sta. Ana, Manila.



Zamora allegedly maltreated a minor in 2016, SPO3 Santiago said. However, his relation to the victim and the nature of the abuse were not disclosed.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 48 in Dec. 14, 2017 against Zamora.

SPO3 Santiago reportedly received an information about Zamora’s whereabouts from a member of a Barangay Information Network, revealing that the suspect was frequently seen with his live-in partner on Zamora St. in Sta. Ana, Manila.

Elements of the Sta. Ana Police (MPD-PS9) immediately conducted a manhunt police operation on March 29 at around 6:45 p.m. and apprehended the suspect.

Zamora is facing a case for violation of R.A. 7610 or the Anti Child Abuse Law with a bail of P80,000. He is now under the custody of MPD-PS9. (Hans Amancio)

