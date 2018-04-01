3 drown in Batangas

BATANGAS – The Batangas Police Provincial Office (BPPO) has recorded three drowning fatalities on Good Friday. One of the victims was identified as Eljon Eragan.



He was found dead at the shoreline of Barangay Calayo in Nasugbu around 9 a.m. Declared dead on arrival at the San Roque General Hospital was a Kerby Sanchez who supposedly drowned at a swimming pool in Barangay San Antonio, Sto. Tomas at around 1:30 p.m. Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations jointly conducted by local police and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) resulted in the retrieval of the body of one Arvin Almendral who went missing after diving in Taal Lake. Prior, on Holy Thursday, 2 drowning deaths involving a 33-year old Filipino-Austrian and a 3-year-old girl were recorded in the towns of Lobo and San Juan, respectively. (Lyka Manalo)

