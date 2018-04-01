3-in-1 triathlon slated in Subic

2 SHARES Share Tweet

The 3-in-1 2018 NTT Asia Cup Subic Bay International Triathlon slated at the ACEA Subic Bay ofSubic Bay Freeport on April 21-22 looms to be the most significant edition ever.



As an Asian Cup Series 2018 event under the supervision of International Triathlon Union (ITU) and Asian Triathlon Confederation (ASTC), the event offers ITU points to top local and international elite athletes hoping to secure berths in other big international events, including the 2020 Tokyo Games.

To be held in conjunction with SUBIT and sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Arena, New Balance, Philippine Star, Gatorade, Omega Pain Killer Liniment, Standard Insurance, Lighthouse Marina Resort, Century Tuna, Gatorade, Subic Holiday Villas, Travelers Hotel, ACEA, Asian Center for Insulation and Solar Sports the final day is the Subic Bay Southeast Asian Championships which envisioned to alternate with the Southeast Asian Games Triathlon.

Serving as the curtain raiser on the first day of action is the local event for youth participants serving as a test race for the Asian Youth Olympic Games (YOG) qualifier which will be held on June 17.

Tom Carrasco, president of both the organizing Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) and Southeast Asian Games Triathlon Association (SEATA) said they’re not only celebrating SUBIT’s 25th anniversary but also the award bestowed Philippine Sportswriters Association as the “National Sports Association of the Year 2017”.

“On top of that, SUBIT 2018 serves as the vehicle for the revival of SEATA which was founded in Subic Bay Freeport 10 years ago,” added Carrasco.

Related

comments