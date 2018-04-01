5 arrested for illegal cockfighting

Getting engaged in illegal cockfighting on a Good Friday turned out to be a bad idea for five men in Makati City.

This after authorities arrested five individuals who were caught engaged in illegal cockfighting along Pasong Tirad corner Davila St. Barangay Tejeros, Makati City.



The five were identified as Benjamin Galzote, 43, of Barangay Sta. Cruz, Makati; Jonh Carlo Galzote, 24, a resident of the South Cemetery; Alex Tañaco, 35, of Claveria, Masbate; Larry Dawal, 39, of San Antonio Village, Makati CIty and Diego Vinarao, 61, of Ilagan City.

Investigation showed that the local village chief Teresita Brillante phoned the Makati City Police regarding the ongoing “tupada” or illegal cockfighting in her area.

Authorities recovered from the suspects R2,000 worth of gambling money, and five live fighting cocks.

Suspects will be charged with violation of PD 1602, Prescribing Stiffer Penalties on Illegal Gambling. (Dhel Nazario)

