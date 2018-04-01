5,000 vying in PRISAA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 5,000 athletes from 567 colleges and universities nationwide take center stage as they vie for supremacy in various events in the 2018 National PRISAA which unfurls on April 22 in Tagbilaran, Bohol.



National Executive Director Prof. Elbert “Bong” Atilano is confident they can spot promising athletes after six days competition knowing full well that the event has a rich tradition of being the breeding ground of future great athletes.

He cited the case of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz who rose to fame after winning silver medal in the Rio Games two years ago.

“I expect potential national athletes to give their best,” said Atilano during the Batang Pinoy Mindanao leg held in Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental.

Related

comments