7 drug personalities fall

Illegal drugs worth P40,000 were seized from seven drug personalities during a buy-bust in Quezon City on Good Friday night.



Superintendent Rossel Cejas, chief of Batasan Police Station (PS-6), identified the arrested drug suspects as Irene Corado, known as “Manang Inday,” 30; Randy Flagne, 36; Rexie Lapad, 34; Ruel Abod, 27; Walter Acot, 30; Joana Marie Abilgos, 28; all residents of Barangay Payatas; and Manuelito Baldavilla, 40, of Montalban, Rizal.

Police said that Corado and Flagne were live-in partners who were both known as drug peddlers in their area, while Lapad was included in the police drug watch list.

Joint operatives of the PS-6 Drug Enforcement Unit and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency conducted a drug sting against the couple at around 8:30 p.m. at Lupang Pangako in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City.

Upon dealing with a undercover police operatives, suspects were eventually arrested by the arresting officers.

Meanwhile, the five other persons were chanced upon by the authorities inside the couple’s house while sniffing shabu.

Police seized from the group 18 sachets of shabu with estimated street value of P40,000, some drug paraphernalia, and the marked money.

Arrested personalities were detained at PS-6 while drug-related charges will be filed against them. (Alexandria Dennise San Juan)

