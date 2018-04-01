Alab starts QF series vs Saigon

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Game Today (The Arena, San Juan)

8 p.m. – Alab Pilipinas vs Saigon

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas is hell bent on continuing its dominance of the Saigon Heat and draw first blood in their best-of-three ASEAN Basketball League quarterfinal series which unfurls tonight at The Arena in San Juan.



After falling short of gaining an outright semifinals berth after finishing third in the eliminations, Alab seeks to close in on arranging a final four tussle with the defending champion Hong Kong Eastern in the 8 p.m. showdown with the Vietnamese club.

Coach Jimmy Alapag’s team went 14-6 in the elims, including two victories over Saigon. Alab defeated the Heat, 95-87, last Jan. 28 in Ho Chi Minh City before setting a league record for most points in a game in a 126-100 rout last March 14 in Davao City. (Jonas Terrado)

Related

comments